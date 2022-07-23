Reaction of A (green spheres) with B (blue spheres) is shown in the following diagram:
Which equation best describes the reaction?
a. A2 + 2 B → A2B2
b. 10 A + 5 B2 → 5 A2B2
c. 2 A + B2 → A2B2
d. 5 A + 5 B2 → 5 A2B2
An aqueous solution of a cation (represented as blue spheres in the diagram) is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion (represented as green spheres) and the following result is obtained:
Which combinations of cation and anion, chosen from the following lists, are compatible with the observed results? Explain.
Cations: Na+, Ca2+, Ag+, Ni2+
Anions: Cl−, CO23–, CrO42–, NO3–
What is meant by the term 'balanced equation'?
Which of the following equations are balanced? Balance those that need it.
a. CaC2 + 2 H2O → Ca(OH)2 +C2H2
b. C2H8N2 + 2 N2O4 → 2 N2 + 2 CO2 + 4 H2O
c. 3 MgO + 2 Fe → Fe2O3 + 3 Mg
d. N2O → N2 + O2
When sodium metal is placed in water, the following change occurs: Sodium, Na(s) + Water, H2O(l) → Hydrogen, H2(g) + Sodium hydroxide, NaOH(aq)
a. Identify the reactants and products and their physical states
In each of the following, tell whether the substance gains electrons or loses electrons in a redox reaction:
a. An oxidizing agent
b. A reducing agent
c. A substance undergoing oxidation
d. A substance undergoing reduction