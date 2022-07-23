Skip to main content
What is meant by the term 'balanced equation'?

A balanced equation is a chemical equation where the number of atoms of each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides of the equation, ensuring the law of conservation of mass is satisfied.
To balance an equation, start by writing the unbalanced chemical equation, which shows the reactants and products with their respective chemical formulas.
Identify the number of atoms of each element on both sides of the equation. Use coefficients (whole numbers placed in front of the chemical formulas) to adjust the number of atoms as needed.
Balance one element at a time, starting with the most complex molecule or the element that appears in only one reactant and one product. Adjust coefficients systematically to equalize the atom counts.
Double-check the final equation to ensure all elements are balanced and that the coefficients are in the simplest whole-number ratio. Verify that the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products.

Chemical Equation

A chemical equation is a symbolic representation of a chemical reaction, showing the reactants on the left side and the products on the right. It uses chemical formulas to depict the substances involved and their respective quantities. Understanding chemical equations is fundamental to grasping how substances interact and transform during reactions.
Law of Conservation of Mass

The Law of Conservation of Mass states that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This principle is crucial for balancing equations, as it requires that the total mass of reactants equals the total mass of products. This law ensures that the number of atoms for each element remains constant throughout the reaction.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves adjusting the coefficients of the reactants and products to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This process is essential for accurately representing the reaction and adhering to the Law of Conservation of Mass. A balanced equation provides a clear and precise description of the chemical reaction taking place.
