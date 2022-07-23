When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O.
b. How many grams of carbon are formed by the breakdown of 60.0 g of sucrose?
Although Cu is not sufficiently active to react with acids, it can be dissolved by concentrated nitric acid, which functions as an oxidizing agent according to the following equation:
Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
b. Is 35.0 g of HNO3 sufficient to dissolve 5.00 g of copper?
Ethyl alcohol is formed by enzyme action on sugars and starches during fermentation.
C6H12O6 → 2 CO2 + 2 C2H6O
If the density of ethyl alcohol is 0.789 g/mL, how many quarts can be produced by the fermentation of 100.0 lb of sugar?
Elemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
a. Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.
b. What mass of calcium citrate would be needed to provide the recommended daily intake of calcium?