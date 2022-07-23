Acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin, is prepared from salicylic acid by reaction with acetic anhydride.

C 7 H 6 O 3 (salicylic acid) + C 4 H 6 O 3 (acetic anhydride) → C 9 H 8 O 4 (acetylsalicylic acid) + C 2 H 4 O 2 (acetic acid)

a. Calculate the theoretical yield if 47 g of salicylic acid is reacted with 25 g of acetic anhydride.