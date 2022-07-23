Ethyl alcohol is formed by enzyme action on sugars and starches during fermentation.
C6H12O6 → 2 CO2 + 2 C2H6O
If the density of ethyl alcohol is 0.789 g/mL, how many quarts can be produced by the fermentation of 100.0 lb of sugar?
Acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin, is prepared from salicylic acid by reaction with acetic anhydride.
C7H6O3 (salicylic acid) + C4H6O3 (acetic anhydride) → C9H8O4 (acetylsalicylic acid) + C2H4O2 (acetic acid)
a. Calculate the theoretical yield if 47 g of salicylic acid is reacted with 25 g of acetic anhydride.
Elemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
b. What mass of calcium citrate would be needed to provide the recommended daily intake of calcium?
Obtain a bottle of aspirin and identify the amount of active ingredient (acetylsalicylic acid, C9H8O4) per tablet.
a. How many moles of aspirin are in one tablet?
Lovastatin, a drug used to lower serum cholesterol.
a. Look up the molecular formula for Lovastatin and calculate the molar mass.