Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass RelationshipsProblem 70a
Chapter 6, Problem 70a

Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
a. Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women. This is a conceptual question requiring reference to nutritional guidelines.
Step 2: Recognize that calcium is an essential mineral for bone health and other physiological functions. The recommended daily intake (RDI) varies by age, gender, and life stage.
Step 3: Consult reliable sources such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or the Dietary Guidelines for Americans to find the RDI for calcium. For adult men (ages 19–70), the RDI is typically 1,000 mg/day. For premenopausal women (ages 19–50), the RDI is also 1,000 mg/day.
Step 4: Note that these values are general recommendations and may vary slightly depending on the source or specific health conditions.
Step 5: Use this information to calculate the amount of calcium citrate supplement needed to meet the RDI, if required. For example, determine how much calcium is provided by a given mass of calcium citrate using its molecular weight and the proportion of calcium in the compound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Calcium's Role in the Body

Calcium is an essential mineral that plays a critical role in various bodily functions, including the development and maintenance of strong bones and teeth, muscle contraction, and nerve transmission. It is vital for blood clotting and helps in the release of hormones and enzymes that are important for many bodily processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:41
Ketone Bodies Example 1

Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA)

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is a guideline that indicates the daily intake level of a nutrient considered sufficient to meet the requirements of most healthy individuals. For calcium, the RDA varies by age and gender, with specific recommendations for adult men and premenopausal women to ensure adequate intake for bone health.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:27
Lipoproteins for Transport Example 1

Calcium Sources and Supplements

Calcium can be obtained from various dietary sources, including dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods. For individuals who may not get enough calcium from their diet, supplements like calcium citrate can be used. Understanding the bioavailability and absorption of different calcium forms is important for effective supplementation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:01
Naming Ionic Compounds Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ethyl alcohol is formed by enzyme action on sugars and starches during fermentation.

C6H12O6 → 2 CO2 + 2 C2H6O

If the density of ethyl alcohol is 0.789 g/mL, how many quarts can be produced by the fermentation of 100.0 lb of sugar?

1581
views
Textbook Question

Acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin, is prepared from salicylic acid by reaction with acetic anhydride.

C7H6O3 (salicylic acid) + C4H6O3 (acetic anhydride) → C9H8O4 (acetylsalicylic acid) + C2H4O2 (acetic acid)

a. Calculate the theoretical yield if 47 g of salicylic acid is reacted with 25 g of acetic anhydride.

2125
views
Textbook Question

Elemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride.

a. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.

1438
views
Textbook Question

Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.

b. What mass of calcium citrate would be needed to provide the recommended daily intake of calcium?

1828
views
Textbook Question

Obtain a bottle of aspirin and identify the amount of active ingredient (acetylsalicylic acid, C9H8O4) per tablet.

a. How many moles of aspirin are in one tablet?

1368
views
Textbook Question

Lovastatin, a drug used to lower serum cholesterol.

a. Look up the molecular formula for Lovastatin and calculate the molar mass.

1250
views