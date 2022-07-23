Skip to main content
Chapter 6, Problem 8a

Balance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid.
Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)

Write the unbalanced chemical equation: Ni(s)+HCl(aq)NiCl2(aq)+H2(g).
Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start with nickel (Ni), which is already balanced. Then balance chlorine (Cl) by placing a coefficient of 2 in front of HCl. Finally, balance hydrogen (H) by ensuring there are 2 H atoms on both sides of the equation. The balanced equation is: Ni(s)+2HCl(aq)NiCl2(aq)+H2(g).
Identify the mole ratio between nickel (Ni) and hydrochloric acid (HCl) from the balanced equation. The ratio is 1 mol of Ni to 2 mol of HCl.
Use the given amount of HCl (9.81 mol) to calculate the moles of Ni required. Apply the mole ratio: 12 (1 mol Ni / 2 mol HCl). Set up the calculation as: 9.81×12.
Simplify the calculation to determine the moles of nickel (Ni) that will react with 9.81 mol of HCl. This will give you the final answer.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how many moles of one substance will react with a given amount of another.
Stoichiometry

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is crucial because it reflects the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. A balanced equation provides the correct stoichiometric ratios needed to calculate the moles of reactants and products.
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Mole Concept

The mole concept is a fundamental principle in chemistry that defines a mole as a specific quantity of particles, typically 6.022 x 10^23 (Avogadro's number). It allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles or moles. Understanding the mole concept is vital for performing calculations involving the amounts of reactants and products in chemical reactions.
Mole Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which weighs more, 5.00 g or 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen (C8H9O2)?

Textbook Question

How many moles of NiCl2 can be formed in the reaction of 6.00 mol of Ni and 12.0 mol of HCl?

Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)

Textbook Question

The reaction of ethylene oxide with water to give ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze) occurs in 96.0% actual yield. How many grams of ethylene glycol are formed by reaction of 35.0 g of ethylene oxide? (For ethylene oxide, MW = 44.0 amu; for ethylene glycol, MW = 62.0 amu.)

Textbook Question

The following diagram represents the reaction of A2(red spheres) with B2(blue spheres):

<IMAGE>

b. How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2? From 1.0 mol of B2?

