Textbook Question
Which weighs more, 5.00 g or 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen (C8H9O2)?
2168
views
Which weighs more, 5.00 g or 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen (C8H9O2)?
How many moles of NiCl2 can be formed in the reaction of 6.00 mol of Ni and 12.0 mol of HCl?
Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)
The reaction of ethylene oxide with water to give ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze) occurs in 96.0% actual yield. How many grams of ethylene glycol are formed by reaction of 35.0 g of ethylene oxide? (For ethylene oxide, MW = 44.0 amu; for ethylene glycol, MW = 62.0 amu.)
The following diagram represents the reaction of A2(red spheres) with B2(blue spheres):
<IMAGE>
b. How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2? From 1.0 mol of B2?