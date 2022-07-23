Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For acetaminophen (C8H9O2), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements: carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O). This value is essential for converting between grams and moles, allowing us to determine the weight of a given amount of substance.