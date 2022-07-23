Textbook Question
Balance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid.
Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)
1386
views
Balance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid.
Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)
How many moles of NiCl2 can be formed in the reaction of 6.00 mol of Ni and 12.0 mol of HCl?
Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)
The reaction of ethylene oxide with water to give ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze) occurs in 96.0% actual yield. How many grams of ethylene glycol are formed by reaction of 35.0 g of ethylene oxide? (For ethylene oxide, MW = 44.0 amu; for ethylene glycol, MW = 62.0 amu.)