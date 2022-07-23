Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass RelationshipsProblem 6
Chapter 6, Problem 6

Which weighs more, 5.00 g or 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen (C8H9O2)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the molar mass of acetaminophen (C8H9O2). Add the atomic masses of all the atoms in the molecular formula: (8 × atomic mass of C) + (9 × atomic mass of H) + (2 × atomic mass of O). Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses of C, H, and O.
Step 2: Multiply the molar mass of acetaminophen by the given number of moles (0.0225 mol) to find the mass of 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen. Use the formula: mass = moles × molar mass.
Step 3: Compare the calculated mass of 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen to the given mass of 5.00 g. Determine which value is greater.
Step 4: Conclude which quantity weighs more based on the comparison in Step 3.
Step 5: Ensure all units are consistent and properly labeled throughout the calculations to avoid errors.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For acetaminophen (C8H9O2), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements: carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O). This value is essential for converting between grams and moles, allowing us to determine the weight of a given amount of substance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass

Conversion Between Grams and Moles

To compare weights in grams and moles, one must convert moles to grams using the molar mass. The formula used is: mass (g) = number of moles × molar mass (g/mol). This conversion is crucial for answering the question, as it allows for a direct comparison between the given weight of 5.00 g and the weight of 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:29
Mole Concept

Comparative Weight Analysis

Comparative weight analysis involves evaluating two or more quantities to determine which is greater. In this context, after converting 0.0225 mol of acetaminophen to grams using its molar mass, one can directly compare the resulting weight to the fixed weight of 5.00 g. This analysis is fundamental to answering the question accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Balance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid.

Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)

1386
views
Textbook Question

How many moles of NiCl2 can be formed in the reaction of 6.00 mol of Ni and 12.0 mol of HCl?

Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)

1650
views
Textbook Question

The reaction of ethylene oxide with water to give ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze) occurs in 96.0% actual yield. How many grams of ethylene glycol are formed by reaction of 35.0 g of ethylene oxide? (For ethylene oxide, MW = 44.0 amu; for ethylene glycol, MW = 62.0 amu.)

2167
views