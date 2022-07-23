Skip to main content
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 16b

The following diagram represents the reaction of A2(red spheres) with B2(blue spheres):
<IMAGE>
b. How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2? From 1.0 mol of B2?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the chemical reaction depicted in the diagram. The reaction involves two reactants, A2 (red spheres) and B2 (blue spheres), forming a product XY3 (one blue sphere bonded to three red spheres). This indicates a stoichiometric relationship between the reactants and the product.
Step 2: Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. Based on the diagram, the reaction can be expressed as: A2 + 3B2 → 2XY3. This shows that 1 mole of A2 reacts with 3 moles of B2 to produce 2 moles of XY3.
Step 3: Determine the limiting reactant for each scenario. For 1.0 mol of A2, calculate how many moles of B2 are required using the stoichiometric ratio (1:3). Similarly, for 1.0 mol of B2, calculate how many moles of A2 are required using the stoichiometric ratio (3:1).
Step 4: Use the stoichiometric ratios to calculate the maximum moles of product (XY3) that can be formed. For 1.0 mol of A2, use the ratio from the balanced equation (1 A2 produces 2 XY3). For 1.0 mol of B2, use the ratio (3 B2 produces 2 XY3).
Step 5: Compare the results from both scenarios to determine the amount of product formed in each case. Ensure that the calculations respect the stoichiometric relationships and the limiting reactant concept.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate how many moles of products can be formed from given amounts of reactants based on the balanced chemical equation. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for solving problems related to the amounts of substances involved in reactions.
Stoichiometry

Mole Ratio

The mole ratio is a conversion factor derived from the coefficients of a balanced chemical equation. It indicates the proportion of moles of one substance to another in a reaction. For example, if the reaction shows that 1 mole of A2 reacts with 2 moles of B2 to produce 1 mole of XY3, the mole ratio can be used to determine how much product can be formed from a specific amount of reactants.
Mole Concept

Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for accurately calculating the yield of products. In the context of the given question, knowing which reactant limits the formation of XY3 will help determine how many moles of the product can be produced from the available amounts of A2 and B2.
Limiting Reagent
