Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. It provides the mole ratios of reactants and products, which are crucial for stoichiometric calculations. For the reaction involving Ni and HCl to form NiCl2, the balanced equation will indicate how many moles of NiCl2 can be produced from the given amounts of Ni and HCl.