Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOB
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass RelationshipsProblem 22
Chapter 6, Problem 22

How many Na+ ions are in a mole of Na2SO4? How many SO42- ions?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the chemical formula of sodium sulfate (Na₂SO₄). It consists of 2 sodium ions (Na⁺) and 1 sulfate ion (SO₄²⁻) per formula unit.
Step 2: Recall that 1 mole of any substance contains Avogadro's number of particles, which is approximately 6.022 × 10²³ particles/mole.
Step 3: Determine the number of Na⁺ ions in 1 mole of Na₂SO₄. Since each formula unit of Na₂SO₄ contains 2 Na⁺ ions, multiply Avogadro's number by 2 to find the total number of Na⁺ ions in 1 mole of Na₂SO₄.
Step 4: Determine the number of SO₄²⁻ ions in 1 mole of Na₂SO₄. Each formula unit of Na₂SO₄ contains 1 SO₄²⁻ ion, so the total number of SO₄²⁻ ions in 1 mole of Na₂SO₄ is equal to Avogadro's number.
Step 5: Summarize the results: Multiply Avogadro's number by the respective counts of Na⁺ and SO₄²⁻ ions per formula unit to find the total number of each ion in 1 mole of Na₂SO₄.








Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that represents a specific quantity of particles, typically 6.022 x 10^23 entities, known as Avogadro's number. It allows chemists to count atoms, molecules, or ions in a given sample by relating mass to the number of particles. Understanding the mole concept is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is crucial for stoichiometric calculations.





Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions). In the case of Na2SO4, sodium (Na+) is the cation, and sulfate (SO4 2-) is the anion. The formula indicates that two sodium ions are present for every sulfate ion, which is key to determining the number of each type of ion in a mole of the compound.





Chemical Formula Interpretation

A chemical formula provides information about the types and ratios of atoms in a compound. For Na2SO4, the subscript '2' next to Na indicates that there are two sodium ions for every one sulfate ion. This interpretation is crucial for calculating the total number of ions in a mole of the compound, as it directly informs how many of each ion type are present.




