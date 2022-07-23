Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass RelationshipsProblem 17
Chapter 6, Problem 17

Consider the balanced chemical equation: 2A + B2 → 2AB. Given the following reaction vessel, determine the theoretical yield of product.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the balanced chemical equation provided: 2A + B₂ → 2AB. This indicates that two molecules of A react with one molecule of B₂ to produce two molecules of AB.
Step 2: Count the number of reactant molecules in the reaction vessel. From the image, identify the red spheres as A (Y) and the blue pairs as B₂ (X₂). Count the total number of A molecules and B₂ molecules.
Step 3: Determine the limiting reactant. Use the stoichiometric ratio from the balanced equation (2A:1B₂). Compare the available quantities of A and B₂ to find which reactant will be completely consumed first.
Step 4: Calculate the theoretical yield of AB. Based on the limiting reactant, use the stoichiometric ratio to determine how many AB molecules can be formed. For every 2A and 1B₂, 2AB molecules are produced.
Step 5: Verify the calculation by ensuring that the number of AB molecules formed does not exceed the amount dictated by the limiting reactant. Confirm that any excess reactant remains unreacted.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows chemists to determine the proportions of substances involved in a reaction, which is essential for predicting the theoretical yield of products. In the given equation, the coefficients indicate the molar ratios of reactants A and B2 to product AB.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry

Limiting Reagent

The limiting reagent is the reactant that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reagent is crucial for calculating the theoretical yield, as it dictates how much product can be produced based on the available quantities of reactants A and B2 in the reaction vessel.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Limiting Reagent

Theoretical Yield

Theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be generated from a given amount of reactants, assuming complete conversion and no losses. It is calculated using stoichiometric relationships from the balanced equation and the amounts of the limiting reagent. Understanding theoretical yield is important for evaluating the efficiency of a reaction and for practical applications in laboratory and industrial settings.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Percent Yield
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many moles of NiCl2 can be formed in the reaction of 6.00 mol of Ni and 12.0 mol of HCl?

Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)

1650
views
Textbook Question

The reaction of ethylene oxide with water to give ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze) occurs in 96.0% actual yield. How many grams of ethylene glycol are formed by reaction of 35.0 g of ethylene oxide? (For ethylene oxide, MW = 44.0 amu; for ethylene glycol, MW = 62.0 amu.)

2167
views
Textbook Question

The following diagram represents the reaction of A2(red spheres) with B2(blue spheres):

<IMAGE>

b. How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2? From 1.0 mol of B2?

1517
views
Textbook Question

Consider the balanced chemical equation: A2 + 2 B2 → 2 AB2. A reaction is performed with the initial amounts of A2 and B2 shown in part (a). The amount of product obtained is shown in part (b). Calculate the percent yield.

a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

1828
views
Textbook Question

How many Na+ ions are in a mole of Na2SO4? How many SO42- ions?

1838
views
Textbook Question

How many moles of ions are in 1.75 mol of K2SO4?

2557
views
1
rank