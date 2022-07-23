Skip to main content
Lovastatin, a drug used to lower serum cholesterol.
a. Look up the molecular formula for Lovastatin and calculate the molar mass.

Look up the molecular formula for Lovastatin, which is C24H36O5. This formula indicates that Lovastatin contains 24 carbon (C) atoms, 36 hydrogen (H) atoms, and 5 oxygen (O) atoms.
Identify the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (C) = 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) = 1.008 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol.
Multiply the atomic mass of each element by the number of atoms of that element in the molecular formula: (24 × 12.01 g/mol) for Carbon, (36 × 1.008 g/mol) for Hydrogen, and (5 × 16.00 g/mol) for Oxygen.
Add the results from the previous step to calculate the total molar mass of Lovastatin: Total molar mass = (24 × 12.01) + (36 × 1.008) + (5 × 16.00).
Express the final molar mass in units of g/mol, which represents the mass of one mole of Lovastatin molecules.

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and types of atoms present in a molecule. For Lovastatin, the molecular formula is C24H36O5, which means it contains 24 carbon atoms, 36 hydrogen atoms, and 5 oxygen atoms. Understanding the molecular formula is essential for calculating the molar mass and for comprehending the compound's chemical structure.
Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in the molecular formula. For Lovastatin, the molar mass can be determined by multiplying the number of each type of atom by its respective atomic mass and adding these values together, providing insight into the compound's weight and its behavior in chemical reactions.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in chemical reactions. It is crucial for understanding how substances interact and for performing calculations involving moles, mass, and volume. In the context of Lovastatin, stoichiometry can help in determining how much of the drug is needed for a specific therapeutic effect based on its molar mass.
