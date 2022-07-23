Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
a. Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
a. Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
b. What mass of calcium citrate would be needed to provide the recommended daily intake of calcium?
Obtain a bottle of aspirin and identify the amount of active ingredient (acetylsalicylic acid, C9H8O4) per tablet.
a. How many moles of aspirin are in one tablet?
Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is used commercially to produce SO2 used in the production of paper products.
b. How many moles of SO2 can be produced from 1.0 kg of pyrite?