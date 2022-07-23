Elemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
a. Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.
b. What mass of calcium citrate would be needed to provide the recommended daily intake of calcium?
Lovastatin, a drug used to lower serum cholesterol.
a. Look up the molecular formula for Lovastatin and calculate the molar mass.
Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is used commercially to produce SO2 used in the production of paper products.
b. How many moles of SO2 can be produced from 1.0 kg of pyrite?