Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 69a
Chapter 7, Problem 69a

Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.
a. Write the balanced equation.

1
Step 1: Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the reaction. The reactants are magnetite (Fe₃O₄) and hydrogen gas (H₂), and the products are iron metal (Fe) and water vapor (H₂O). The unbalanced equation is: Fe₃O₄ + H₂ → Fe + H₂O.
Step 2: Balance the iron (Fe) atoms. Magnetite contains 3 iron atoms, so place a coefficient of 3 in front of Fe on the product side: Fe₃O₄ + H₂ → 3Fe + H₂O.
Step 3: Balance the oxygen (O) atoms. Magnetite contains 4 oxygen atoms, and water contains 1 oxygen atom per molecule. Place a coefficient of 4 in front of H₂O on the product side: Fe₃O₄ + H₂ → 3Fe + 4H₂O.
Step 4: Balance the hydrogen (H) atoms. There are 8 hydrogen atoms on the product side (from 4H₂O), so place a coefficient of 4 in front of H₂ on the reactant side: Fe₃O₄ + 4H₂ → 3Fe + 4H₂O.
Step 5: Verify that the equation is balanced. Check that the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides of the equation: 3 Fe, 4 O, and 8 H. The balanced equation is: Fe₃O₄ + 4H₂ → 3Fe + 4H₂O.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Reaction

A reduction reaction involves the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state by a substance. In the context of magnetite (Fe3O4) being treated with hydrogen, the iron ions in the ore are reduced to elemental iron, while hydrogen is oxidized to water vapor. Understanding this concept is crucial for balancing the chemical equation correctly.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients of the reactants and products. In the case of the reduction of magnetite, it is essential to balance the iron, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms to accurately represent the reaction.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the study of the quantitative relationships between the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict how much product can be formed from given amounts of reactants. In this scenario, understanding stoichiometry helps in determining the correct ratios of magnetite and hydrogen needed to produce iron and water vapor.
