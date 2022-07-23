The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when
b. H2 is removed?
The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when
c. A catalyst is added?
The reaction Fe3+(aq) + Cl-(aq) ⇌ FeCl2+(aq) is endothermic. How will the equilibrium concentration of FeCl2+ change when
b. Cl- is precipitated by addition of AgNO3?
For the production of ammonia from its elements, ∆H = -22 kcal/mol(-19 kJ/mol).
b. How much energy (in kilocalories and kilojoules) is involved in the production of 0.700 mol of NH3?
Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.
a. Write the balanced equation.
d. This reaction has K = 2.3 × 10-18. Are the reactants or the products favored?