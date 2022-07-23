Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 67e
Chapter 7, Problem 67e

For the unbalanced combustion reaction shown, 1 mol of ethanol, C2H5OH, releases 327 kcal (1370 kJ):
C2H5OH + O2 → CO2 + H2O
e. If the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL, calculate the combustion energy of ethanol in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation for the combustion of ethanol. Ethanol (C₂H₅OH) reacts with oxygen (O₂) to produce carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water (H₂O). The balanced equation is: C₂H₅OH + 3O₂ → 2CO₂ + 3H₂O.
Step 2: Calculate the molar mass of ethanol (C₂H₅OH). Add the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: (2 × C) + (6 × H) + (1 × O). Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses: C = 12.01 g/mol, H = 1.008 g/mol, O = 16.00 g/mol.
Step 3: Determine the mass of 1 mL of ethanol using its density. The density of ethanol is given as 0.789 g/mL, so the mass of 1 mL of ethanol is 0.789 g.
Step 4: Convert the mass of ethanol in 1 mL to moles. Use the formula: moles = mass / molar mass. Substitute the mass of ethanol (0.789 g) and the molar mass calculated in Step 2.
Step 5: Calculate the combustion energy of ethanol in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter. Multiply the moles of ethanol (from Step 4) by the energy released per mole of ethanol (327 kcal/mol or 1370 kJ/mol). This will give the energy released per milliliter of ethanol in both units.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance (usually a hydrocarbon) reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of heat. In this case, ethanol (C2H5OH) combusts with oxygen (O2) to yield carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), which is essential for understanding the energy release associated with the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:25
Common Types of Alkane Reactions Concept 1

Energy Conversion

Energy conversion in this context refers to the transformation of chemical energy stored in ethanol into thermal energy during combustion. The problem states that 1 mole of ethanol releases 327 kcal (1370 kJ), which is crucial for calculating the energy per milliliter based on the density of ethanol, allowing for a comparison of energy content in different units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2

Density and Volume Calculations

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key factor in converting between grams and milliliters. Given the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), one can determine the mass of ethanol in a specific volume, which is necessary for calculating the total energy released per milliliter during combustion, thereby linking physical properties to energy content.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when

b. H2 is removed?

2482
views
Textbook Question

The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when

c. A catalyst is added?

2468
views
Textbook Question

The reaction Fe3+(aq) + Cl-(aq) ⇌ FeCl2+(aq) is endothermic. How will the equilibrium concentration of FeCl2+ change when

b. Cl- is precipitated by addition of AgNO3?

2017
views
Textbook Question

For the production of ammonia from its elements, ∆H = -22 kcal/mol(-19 kJ/mol).

b. How much energy (in kilocalories and kilojoules) is involved in the production of 0.700 mol of NH3?

1503
views
Textbook Question

Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.

a. Write the balanced equation.

2714
views
Textbook Question

Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor.

d. This reaction has K = 2.3 × 10-18. Are the reactants or the products favored?

2273
views