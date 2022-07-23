Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 65c
Chapter 7, Problem 65c

The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when
c. A catalyst is added?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a catalyst: A catalyst speeds up the rate of a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy, but it does not affect the position of equilibrium or the concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium.
Recall Le Chatelier's Principle: This principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed, the system will adjust to minimize the disturbance and re-establish equilibrium. However, adding a catalyst does not count as a disturbance to the equilibrium conditions.
Analyze the effect of the catalyst: Since a catalyst does not change the ∆H (enthalpy change) of the reaction or the equilibrium constant (K), it will not alter the equilibrium concentrations of H₂, I₂, or HI.
Conclude the impact on HI concentration: Adding a catalyst will not increase or decrease the equilibrium concentration of HI. It will only allow the system to reach equilibrium faster if it is not already at equilibrium.
Summarize: The equilibrium concentration of HI will remain unchanged when a catalyst is added.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the given reaction, H2 and I2 combine to form HI, and the system can shift in response to changes in conditions, such as concentration, temperature, or pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:42
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Catalysts

A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. It works by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur. Importantly, while catalysts speed up the attainment of equilibrium, they do not change the position of the equilibrium itself or the concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:17
Coupled Reactions Example 3

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of the reaction provided, adding a catalyst does not disturb the equilibrium concentrations of H2, I2, or HI, meaning the equilibrium position remains unchanged.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following equilibria, use Le Châtelier's principle to predict the direction of the reaction when the pressure is increased by decreasing the volume of the equilibrium mixture.

a. C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)

1751
views
Textbook Question

The reaction CO(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) has ∆H = -9.8 kcal/mol (-41 kJ/mol). Does the amount of H2 in an equilibrium mixture increase or decrease when the temperature is decreased?

2786
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when

b. H2 is removed?

2482
views
Textbook Question

The reaction Fe3+(aq) + Cl-(aq) ⇌ FeCl2+(aq) is endothermic. How will the equilibrium concentration of FeCl2+ change when

b. Cl- is precipitated by addition of AgNO3?

2017
views
Textbook Question

For the unbalanced combustion reaction shown, 1 mol of ethanol, C2H5OH, releases 327 kcal (1370 kJ):

C2H5OH + O2 → CO2 + H2O

e. If the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL, calculate the combustion energy of ethanol in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter

1806
views
Textbook Question

For the production of ammonia from its elements, ∆H = -22 kcal/mol(-19 kJ/mol).

b. How much energy (in kilocalories and kilojoules) is involved in the production of 0.700 mol of NH3?

1503
views