Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 66b
Chapter 7, Problem 66b

The reaction Fe3+(aq) + Cl-(aq) ⇌ FeCl2+(aq) is endothermic. How will the equilibrium concentration of FeCl2+ change when
b. Cl- is precipitated by addition of AgNO3?

1
Identify the key components of the reaction: The reaction is Fe³⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) ⇌ FeCl²⁺(aq), and it is endothermic. The equilibrium depends on the concentrations of Fe³⁺, Cl⁻, and FeCl²⁺.
Understand the effect of adding AgNO₃: Ag⁺ ions from AgNO₃ will react with Cl⁻ ions to form a precipitate of AgCl (Ag⁺(aq) + Cl⁻(aq) → AgCl(s)). This reduces the concentration of Cl⁻ in the solution.
Apply Le Châtelier's Principle: When the concentration of Cl⁻ decreases, the equilibrium will shift to counteract this change by producing more Cl⁻. This means the reaction will shift to the left (toward the reactants).
Determine the effect on FeCl²⁺: As the equilibrium shifts to the left, the concentration of FeCl²⁺ will decrease because it is being converted back into Fe³⁺ and Cl⁻.
Summarize the result: The equilibrium concentration of FeCl²⁺ will decrease when Cl⁻ is precipitated by the addition of AgNO₃.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In this case, adding AgNO3 causes Cl- ions to precipitate, which reduces their concentration in the solution. According to Le Chatelier's Principle, the equilibrium will shift to the right to produce more Cl- ions, thereby increasing the concentration of FeCl2+.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction Fe3+ + Cl- ⇌ FeCl2+, the equilibrium constant can help predict how changes in concentration will affect the system. If Cl- is removed from the solution, the equilibrium constant remains unchanged, but the concentrations of the species will adjust to restore equilibrium.
