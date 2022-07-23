Two curves are shown in the following energy diagram:
b. Which curve represents the spontaneous reaction, and which the nonspontaneous?
The following diagram portrays a reaction of the type A(s) → B(g) + C(g), where the different-colored spheres represent different molecular structures. Assume that the reaction has ∆H = +9.1 kcal/mol (+38.1 kJ/mol).
a. What is the sign of ∆S for the reaction?
b. Is the reaction likely to be spontaneous at all temperatures, nonspontaneous at all temperatures, or spontaneous at some but nonspontaneous at others?
The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol).
a. What is the sign of ∆H for this process? Write a reaction showing heat as a product or reactant.
c. How many kilojoules are needed to evaporate 82 g of Br2?