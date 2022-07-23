Skip to main content
Chapter 7, Problem 23

Is the total enthalpy (H) of the reactants for an endothermic reaction greater than or less than the total enthalpy of the products?

Understand the concept of an endothermic reaction: In an endothermic reaction, energy is absorbed from the surroundings, meaning the system gains energy during the reaction.
Recall the relationship between enthalpy (H) and energy: Enthalpy is a measure of the total energy of a system, including internal energy and the energy required to make room for it by displacing its surroundings.
Analyze the energy flow in an endothermic reaction: Since energy is absorbed, the products of the reaction will have a higher energy content compared to the reactants.
Compare the enthalpy of reactants and products: For an endothermic reaction, the total enthalpy of the products is greater than the total enthalpy of the reactants because energy is added to the system.
Conclude: The total enthalpy (H) of the reactants is less than the total enthalpy (H) of the products in an endothermic reaction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy (H)

Enthalpy is a thermodynamic property that represents the total heat content of a system. It is defined as the sum of the internal energy and the product of pressure and volume. In chemical reactions, changes in enthalpy indicate whether a reaction absorbs or releases heat, which is crucial for understanding reaction energetics.
Endothermic Reaction

An endothermic reaction is a type of chemical reaction that absorbs heat from its surroundings. This results in a decrease in temperature of the surroundings and an increase in the internal energy of the reactants. In such reactions, the total enthalpy of the products is greater than that of the reactants, as energy is required to break bonds and form new ones.
Comparison of Reactants and Products

In thermodynamics, comparing the total enthalpy of reactants and products helps determine the nature of a reaction. For endothermic reactions, the enthalpy of the products exceeds that of the reactants, indicating that energy has been absorbed. This comparison is essential for predicting reaction behavior and understanding energy flow in chemical processes.
