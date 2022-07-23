What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?
C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)
a. Increasing temperature
a. Increasing temperature
b. Increasing pressure by decreasing volume
c. Allowing CH4 to escape continuously from the reaction vessel
The following diagram portrays a reaction of the type A(s) → B(g) + C(g), where the different-colored spheres represent different molecular structures. Assume that the reaction has ∆H = +9.1 kcal/mol (+38.1 kJ/mol).
a. What is the sign of ∆S for the reaction?
The following diagram portrays a reaction of the type A(s) → B(g) + C(g), where the different-colored spheres represent different molecular structures. Assume that the reaction has ∆H = +9.1 kcal/mol (+38.1 kJ/mol).
b. Is the reaction likely to be spontaneous at all temperatures, nonspontaneous at all temperatures, or spontaneous at some but nonspontaneous at others?
Is the total enthalpy (H) of the reactants for an endothermic reaction greater than or less than the total enthalpy of the products?