Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 21b
Chapter 7, Problem 21b

Two curves are shown in the following energy diagram:

b. Which curve represents the spontaneous reaction, and which the nonspontaneous?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the energy diagram. The y-axis represents free energy, and the x-axis represents the progress of the reaction. The two curves (blue and yellow) show the energy changes during two different reactions.
Identify the starting and ending points of each curve. The starting point represents the reactants' free energy, and the ending point represents the products' free energy.
Determine the change in free energy (ΔG) for each curve. ΔG is calculated as the difference between the free energy of the products and the reactants. If ΔG < 0 (negative), the reaction is spontaneous. If ΔG > 0 (positive), the reaction is nonspontaneous.
Analyze the blue curve: The products' free energy is lower than the reactants' free energy, indicating a negative ΔG. This means the blue curve represents a spontaneous reaction.
Analyze the yellow curve: The products' free energy is higher than the reactants' free energy, indicating a positive ΔG. This means the yellow curve represents a nonspontaneous reaction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free Energy

Free energy, often represented as Gibbs free energy (G), is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. A decrease in free energy indicates a spontaneous reaction, while an increase suggests nonspontaneity. Understanding free energy is crucial for predicting the direction of chemical reactions.
Spontaneous Reactions

A spontaneous reaction is one that occurs without the need for external energy input once initiated. In an energy diagram, spontaneous reactions typically show a decrease in free energy as reactants convert to products. This is represented by a curve that ends at a lower free energy level than it started, indicating that the reaction can proceed naturally.

Energy Diagrams

Energy diagrams graphically represent the energy changes during a chemical reaction. They plot free energy against the progress of the reaction, illustrating the energy of reactants, products, and the activation energy barrier. The shape of the curves in the diagram helps identify whether a reaction is spontaneous or nonspontaneous based on the relative positions of the reactants and products.
