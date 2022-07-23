Textbook Question
What is a catalyst, and what effect does it have on the activation energy of a reaction?
If a catalyst changes the activation energy of a forward reaction from 28.0 kcal/mol to 23.0 kcal/mol, what effect does it have on the reverse reaction?
For the reaction C(s, diamond) → C(s, graphite), ∆G = -0.693 kcal/mol (-2.90 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.
a. According to this information, do diamonds spontaneously turn into graphite?
What is meant by the term 'chemical equilibrium'? Must amounts of reactants and products be equal at equilibrium?
Why do catalysts not alter the amounts of reactants and products present at equilibrium?
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for the following reactions:
a. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)