Catalysis and Reaction Direction

Catalysis refers to the process of increasing the rate of a reaction by adding a substance (catalyst) that is not consumed in the reaction. While a catalyst lowers the activation energy for both the forward and reverse reactions, it does not affect the Gibbs Free Energy change (∆G) of the reaction. Therefore, if the activation energy for the forward reaction decreases, the activation energy for the reverse reaction will also decrease by the same amount.