Why does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?
What is a catalyst, and what effect does it have on the activation energy of a reaction?
If a catalyst changes the activation energy of a forward reaction from 28.0 kcal/mol to 23.0 kcal/mol, what effect does it have on the reverse reaction?
The reaction between hydrogen gas and carbon to produce the gas known as ethylene is:
2 H2(g) + 2 C(s) → H2C=CH2(g), ∆G = +16.3 kcal/mol (+68 kJ/mol) 25 °C.
a. Is this reaction spontaneous at 25 °C?
What is meant by the term 'chemical equilibrium'? Must amounts of reactants and products be equal at equilibrium?
Why do catalysts not alter the amounts of reactants and products present at equilibrium?