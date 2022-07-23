The following reaction is used in the industrial synthesis of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer:
Cl2(g) + H2C=CH2(g) → ClCH2CH2Cl(l) ∆H = –52 kcal/mol (–218 kJ/mol)
a. Is ∆S positive or negative for this process?
Which reaction is faster, one with Eact = +10 kcal/mol(+41.8 kJ/mol) or one with Eact = +5 kcal/mol(+20.9 kJ/mol)? Explain.
Why does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?
If a catalyst changes the activation energy of a forward reaction from 28.0 kcal/mol to 23.0 kcal/mol, what effect does it have on the reverse reaction?
For the reaction C(s, diamond) → C(s, graphite), ∆G = -0.693 kcal/mol (-2.90 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.
a. According to this information, do diamonds spontaneously turn into graphite?
The reaction between hydrogen gas and carbon to produce the gas known as ethylene is:
2 H2(g) + 2 C(s) → H2C=CH2(g), ∆G = +16.3 kcal/mol (+68 kJ/mol) 25 °C.
a. Is this reaction spontaneous at 25 °C?