Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 37b
Chapter 7, Problem 37b

For the reaction
NaCl(s)waterNa+(aq)+Cl(aq),ΔH=+1 kcal/mol (+4.184 kJ/mol)NaCl\left(s\right)\xrightarrow{water}Na^{+}\left(aq\right)+Cl^{–}\left(aq\right),\Delta H=\text{+1 kcal/mol (+4.184 kJ/mol)}
b. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction. The reaction shows the dissolution of solid sodium chloride (NaCl) into its ions, sodium (Na⁺) and chloride (Cl⁻), in water. This process involves breaking the ionic lattice of NaCl and dispersing the ions into the solution.
Step 2: Recall the concept of entropy (S). Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. Processes that increase the number of particles or the distribution of energy typically result in an increase in entropy.
Step 3: Analyze the change in the system. In this reaction, a single solid (NaCl) is converted into two separate ions (Na⁺ and Cl⁻) in an aqueous solution. The ions are free to move in the solution, which increases the randomness and disorder of the system.
Step 4: Consider the physical states. Solids have a more ordered structure compared to ions in solution. The transition from a solid to dissolved ions represents a significant increase in disorder.
Step 5: Conclude the entropy change. Since the process involves breaking a solid lattice and dispersing ions into a more disordered state, the entropy of the system increases during this reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, it quantifies the number of ways a system can be arranged, with higher entropy indicating greater disorder. When a solid dissolves in a solvent, such as NaCl in water, the ions become more dispersed, typically leading to an increase in entropy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:54
Entropy (Simplified) Concept 1

Enthalpy Change (∆H)

Enthalpy change (∆H) refers to the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. A positive ∆H, as in the case of NaCl dissolving in water, indicates that the process is endothermic, meaning it requires energy input. This energy is used to break the ionic bonds in the solid and to separate the ions in the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:17
Physical & Chemical Changes

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G)

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G) combines enthalpy and entropy to determine the spontaneity of a process. The relationship is given by the equation ∆G = ∆H - T∆S, where T is the temperature in Kelvin and ∆S is the change in entropy. A process is spontaneous if ∆G is negative, which can occur even if ∆H is positive, provided that the increase in entropy (∆S) is significant enough.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What two factors affect the spontaneity of a reaction?

1979
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between an exothermic reaction and an exergonic reaction?

1708
views
Textbook Question

Under what conditions might a reaction be endothermic but exergonic? Explain.

1755
views
Textbook Question

For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2(g) → 2 HgO(s), ∆H = –43 kcal/mol (–180 kJ/mol).

a. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process? Explain.

970
views
Textbook Question

For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2(g) → 2 HgO(s), ∆H = –43 kcal/mol (–180 kJ/mol).

b. Under what conditions would you expect this process to be spontaneous?

1672
views
Textbook Question

The following reaction is used in the industrial synthesis of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer:

Cl2(g) + H2C=CH2(g) → ClCH2CH2Cl(l) ∆H = –52 kcal/mol (–218 kJ/mol)

a. Is ∆S positive or negative for this process?

1467
views