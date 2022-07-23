Gibbs Free Energy (∆G)

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G) combines enthalpy and entropy to determine the spontaneity of a process. The relationship is given by the equation ∆G = ∆H - T∆S, where T is the temperature in Kelvin and ∆S is the change in entropy. A process is spontaneous if ∆G is negative, which can occur even if ∆H is positive, provided that the increase in entropy (∆S) is significant enough.