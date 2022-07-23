Textbook Question
List four common units for measuring pressure.
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Boyle's law? Explain your answer.
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
A gas has a volume of 2.84 L at 1.00 atm and 0 °C. At what temperature does it have a volume of 7.50 L at 520 mmHg?
Explain Avogadro's law using the kinetic–molecular theory of gases.
How many molecules are in 1.0 L of O2 at STP? How may grams of O2?