Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Boyle's law? Explain your answer.
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Gay-Lussac's law? Explain your answer.
Explain Avogadro's law using the kinetic–molecular theory of gases.
How many molecules are in 1.0 L of O2 at STP? How may grams of O2?
What is the mass of CH4 in a sample that occupies a volume of 16.5 L at STP?