Determine the percent composition of air in the lungs from the following composition in partial pressures: PN2= 573 mmHg, PO2 = 100 mmHg, PCO2 = 40 mmHg, and PH2O = 47 mmHg; all at 37 °C and 1 atm pressure.
List four common units for measuring pressure.
Key Concepts
Pressure
Common Units of Pressure
Conversion Between Pressure Units
Compare the ∆Hvap values for water, isopropyl alcohol, ether, and ammonia, and order them from lowest to highest. Explain the rank order based on intermolecular attractive forces.
Assume that you have a sample of gas at 350 K in a sealed container, as represented in part (a). Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represents the gas after the temperature is lowered from 350 K to 150 K and if the gas has a boiling point of 200 K? Which drawing represents the gas at 150 K if the gas has a boiling point of 100 K?
<IMAGE>
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Boyle's law? Explain your answer.
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Gay-Lussac's law? Explain your answer.