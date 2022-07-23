Step 5: Summarize the reasoning. The rank order is based on the types and strengths of intermolecular forces present in each substance. Water has the highest ∆Hvap due to its strong hydrogen bonding, followed by ammonia, which has weaker hydrogen bonding. Isopropyl alcohol has weaker hydrogen bonding than ammonia, and ether has the lowest ∆Hvap because it lacks hydrogen bonding and relies only on weaker dipole-dipole and London dispersion forces.