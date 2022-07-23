A local weather station reports the barometric pressure as 29.5 inHg (inches of Hg). Convert this pressure to torr and to atm.
Ch.8 Gases, Liquids and Solids
Chapter 8, Problem 27
Assume that you have a sample of gas at 350 K in a sealed container, as represented in part (a). Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represents the gas after the temperature is lowered from 350 K to 150 K and if the gas has a boiling point of 200 K? Which drawing represents the gas at 150 K if the gas has a boiling point of 100 K?
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the initial conditions of the gas in the sealed container. At 350 K, the gas is represented in drawing (i), where the particles are evenly distributed throughout the container, indicating the gas phase.
Step 2: Consider the first scenario where the temperature is lowered to 150 K, and the gas has a boiling point of 200 K. Since the boiling point is higher than 150 K, the gas will condense into a liquid phase. Among the drawings, (ii) represents the liquid phase with particles concentrated at the bottom of the container and some remaining in the liquid.
Step 3: For the second scenario, where the temperature is lowered to 150 K and the gas has a boiling point of 100 K, the gas remains in the gaseous phase because the temperature is above its boiling point. Drawing (iv) represents the gas phase at 150 K, with particles evenly distributed throughout the container.
Step 4: Understand the relationship between temperature and phase changes. When the temperature is below the boiling point, the gas condenses into a liquid. When the temperature is above the boiling point, the substance remains in the gaseous phase.
Step 5: Match the visual representations to the physical states of matter. Drawing (ii) corresponds to the liquid phase at 150 K for a boiling point of 200 K, and drawing (iv) corresponds to the gaseous phase at 150 K for a boiling point of 100 K.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gas Behavior and Temperature
The behavior of gases is significantly influenced by temperature. As temperature decreases, the kinetic energy of gas particles also decreases, leading to reduced movement and potential condensation. Understanding this relationship is crucial for predicting how gas will behave when subjected to temperature changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
The Ideal Gas Law Concept 1
Boiling Point
The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which it transitions from a liquid to a gas. For gases, if the temperature drops below the boiling point, the gas may condense into a liquid. This concept is essential for determining the state of the gas at different temperatures, especially in the context of the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1
Phase Diagrams
Phase diagrams illustrate the states of matter (solid, liquid, gas) of a substance at various temperatures and pressures. They help visualize how a substance transitions between states, which is vital for understanding the effects of temperature changes on gas behavior, particularly when analyzing the drawings provided in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Energy Diagrams Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1308
views
Textbook Question
Determine the percent composition of air in the lungs from the following composition in partial pressures: PN2= 573 mmHg, PO2 = 100 mmHg, PCO2 = 40 mmHg, and PH2O = 47 mmHg; all at 37 °C and 1 atm pressure.
1656
views
Textbook Question
Compare the ∆Hvap values for water, isopropyl alcohol, ether, and ammonia, and order them from lowest to highest. Explain the rank order based on intermolecular attractive forces.
1348
views
Textbook Question
List four common units for measuring pressure.
1792
views
Textbook Question
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Boyle's law? Explain your answer.
1312
views
Textbook Question
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
1402
views