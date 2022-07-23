Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 52

If you had only 23 g of KOH remaining in a bottle, how many milliliters of 10.0% (m/v) solution could you prepare? How many milliliters of 0.25 M solution?

Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with determining the volume of two different solutions that can be prepared using 23 g of KOH. The first solution is a 10.0% (m/v) solution, and the second is a 0.25 M solution. Note that (m/v) stands for mass/volume percent, and molarity (M) is moles of solute per liter of solution.
Step 2: For the 10.0% (m/v) solution, use the formula for percent concentration: \( \text{Percent (m/v)} = \frac{\text{mass of solute (g)}}{\text{volume of solution (mL)}} \times 100 \). Rearrange this formula to solve for the volume of solution: \( \text{Volume (mL)} = \frac{\text{mass of solute (g)} \times 100}{\text{Percent (m/v)}} \). Substitute the given values: mass = 23 g and percent = 10.0%.
Step 3: For the 0.25 M solution, first calculate the molar mass of KOH. The molar mass is the sum of the atomic masses of potassium (K), oxygen (O), and hydrogen (H): \( \text{Molar mass of KOH} = 39.10 \text{ g/mol} + 16.00 \text{ g/mol} + 1.01 \text{ g/mol} \). Use this molar mass to convert the given mass of KOH (23 g) into moles: \( \text{Moles of KOH} = \frac{\text{mass of KOH (g)}}{\text{molar mass of KOH (g/mol)}} \).
Step 4: Use the molarity formula to calculate the volume of the 0.25 M solution: \( \text{Molarity (M)} = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{volume of solution (L)}} \). Rearrange this formula to solve for the volume of solution: \( \text{Volume (L)} = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{Molarity (M)}} \). Substitute the calculated moles of KOH and the given molarity (0.25 M).
Step 5: Convert the volume of the 0.25 M solution from liters to milliliters by using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ L} = 1000 \text{ mL} \). This will give you the final volume of the 0.25 M solution in milliliters.

Mass/Volume Percentage (m/v)

Mass/volume percentage (m/v) is a concentration unit that expresses the mass of solute in grams per 100 milliliters of solution. In this case, a 10.0% (m/v) KOH solution means there are 10 grams of KOH in every 100 mL of solution. This concept is essential for calculating how much solution can be prepared from a given mass of solute.
Molarity (M)

Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. A 0.25 M KOH solution contains 0.25 moles of KOH in every liter of solution. Understanding molarity is crucial for converting between mass of solute and volume of solution, especially when preparing solutions of different concentrations.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass. In this context, it helps determine how much of a solution can be made from a specific mass of KOH by using the relationships between mass, volume, and concentration. Mastery of stoichiometric principles is vital for solving problems related to solution preparation.
