Sodium thiosulfate (Na 2 S 2 O 3 ) the major component in photographic fixer solution, reacts with silver bromide to dissolve it according to the following reaction:

AgBr(s) + 2 Na 2 S 2 O 3 (aq) → Na 3 Ag(S 2 O 3 ) 2 (aq) + NaBr(aq)