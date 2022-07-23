Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 22b
Chapter 9, Problem 22b

The diagram to the right shows plots of vapor pressure versus temperature for a solvent and a solution.
b. What is the approximate boiling-point elevation for the solution?
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the boiling point of the pure solvent from the vapor pressure versus temperature graph. The boiling point corresponds to the temperature at which the vapor pressure of the solvent equals the external pressure (typically 1 atm).
Identify the boiling point of the solution from the same graph. This is the temperature at which the vapor pressure of the solution equals the external pressure (again, typically 1 atm).
Calculate the boiling-point elevation (ΔT_b) by subtracting the boiling point of the pure solvent from the boiling point of the solution: ΔT_b = T_solution - T_solvent.
Recall that boiling-point elevation is a colligative property, meaning it depends on the number of solute particles in the solution, not their identity. The relationship is given by the formula: ΔT_b = i × K_b × m, where i is the van't Hoff factor, K_b is the boiling-point elevation constant for the solvent, and m is the molality of the solution.
If needed, verify the calculated ΔT_b using the graph and ensure consistency with the colligative property formula. This step helps confirm the accuracy of the boiling-point elevation determined from the graph.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
14m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vapor Pressure

Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase at a given temperature. It indicates how readily a substance will evaporate; higher vapor pressure means a substance evaporates more easily. In the context of solutions, the presence of solute particles lowers the vapor pressure compared to the pure solvent.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units Concept 1

Boiling Point Elevation

Boiling point elevation is a colligative property that describes the increase in the boiling point of a solvent when a solute is added. This phenomenon occurs because the solute particles disrupt the solvent's ability to vaporize, requiring a higher temperature to reach the boiling point. The extent of boiling point elevation can be calculated using the formula ΔT_b = i * K_b * m, where 'i' is the van 't Hoff factor, 'K_b' is the ebullioscopic constant, and 'm' is the molality of the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1

Colligative Properties

Colligative properties are properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles in a given amount of solvent, rather than the identity of the solute. These properties include boiling point elevation, freezing point depression, vapor pressure lowering, and osmotic pressure. Understanding colligative properties is essential for predicting how the addition of solute affects the physical properties of a solvent, such as its boiling point.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:27
The Colligative Properties Concept 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question
The Environmental Protection Agency has set the limit for arsenic in drinking water at 0.010 ppm. To what volume would you need to dilute 1.5 L of water containing 5.0 ppm arsenic to reach the acceptable limit?
1776
views
Textbook Question

The typical concentration of Mg2+ in blood is 3 mEq/L. How many milligrams of Mg2+ are in 250 mL of blood?

1733
views
Textbook Question

When 1.0 mol of HF is dissolved in 1.0 kg of water, the boiling point of the resulting solution is 100.5 °C. Is HF a strong or weak electrolyte? Explain.

2264
views
Textbook Question

The diagram to the right shows plots of vapor pressure versus temperature for a solvent and a solution.

c. What is the approximate concentration of the solution in mol/kg, if 1 mol of solute particles raises the boiling point of 1 kg of solvent by 3.63 °C?

<IMAGE>

2177
views
Textbook Question

What is the osmolarity of the following solutions?

a. 0.35 M KBr

b. 0.15 M glucose + 0.05 M K2SO4

1487
views
Textbook Question

A typical oral rehydration solution (ORS) for infants contains 90 mEq/L Na+ , 20 mEq/L K+ , 110 mEq/L Cl- , and 2.0% (m/v) glucose (MW = 180g/mol)

a. Calculate the concentration of each ORS component in units of molarity.

1818
views