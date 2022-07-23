Concentration Calculation

Concentration calculation involves determining the amount of a substance in a given volume of solution. In this case, the concentration of Mg²⁺ is given as 3 mEq/L, which means there are 3 milliequivalents of magnesium in one liter of blood. To find the total amount in 250 mL, one must convert the volume from liters to milliliters and apply the concentration to find the total mEq present.