At a total atmospheric pressure of 1.00 atm, the partial pressure of CO2 in air is approximately 4.0 × 10-4atm. Using the data in Problem 9.4, what is the solubility of CO2 in an open bottle of seltzer water at 20 °C?
The Environmental Protection Agency has set the limit for arsenic in drinking water at 0.010 ppm. To what volume would you need to dilute 1.5 L of water containing 5.0 ppm arsenic to reach the acceptable limit?
Key Concepts
Dilution Principle
Parts Per Million (ppm)
Environmental Standards
The maximum amounts of lead and copper allowed in drinking water are 0.015 mg/kg for lead and 1.3 mg/kg for copper. Express these values in parts per million, and tell the maximum amount of each (in grams) allowed in 100 g of water.
The concentration of cholesterol (C27H46O) in blood is approximately 5.0 mM. How many grams of cholesterol are in 250 mL of blood?
The typical concentration of Mg2+ in blood is 3 mEq/L. How many milligrams of Mg2+ are in 250 mL of blood?
When 1.0 mol of HF is dissolved in 1.0 kg of water, the boiling point of the resulting solution is 100.5 °C. Is HF a strong or weak electrolyte? Explain.
The diagram to the right shows plots of vapor pressure versus temperature for a solvent and a solution.
b. What is the approximate boiling-point elevation for the solution?
<IMAGE>