The diagram to the right shows plots of vapor pressure versus temperature for a solvent and a solution.
b. What is the approximate boiling-point elevation for the solution?
<IMAGE>
The diagram to the right shows plots of vapor pressure versus temperature for a solvent and a solution.
c. What is the approximate concentration of the solution in mol/kg, if 1 mol of solute particles raises the boiling point of 1 kg of solvent by 3.63 °C?
<IMAGE>
What is the osmolarity of the following solutions?
a. 0.35 M KBr
b. 0.15 M glucose + 0.05 M K2SO4
A typical oral rehydration solution (ORS) for infants contains 90 mEq/L Na+, 20 mEq/L K+, 110 mEq/L Cl– and 2.0% (m/v) glucose (MW = 180g/mol).
b. What is the osmolarity of the solution, and how does it compare with the osmolarity of blood plasma?
Assume that two liquids are separated by a semipermeable membrane, with pure solvent on the right side and a solution of a solute on the left side. Make a drawing that shows the situation after equilibrium is reached.
<IMAGE>
When 1 mol of HCl is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by 1.0 °C, but when 1 mol of acetic acid, CH3CO2H is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by only 0.5 °C. Explain.