The solubility of NH 3 gas in water at an NH 3 pressure of 760.0 mmHg and 25°C is 51.8 g/100 mL and 27.0 g/100 mL at 50°C.

b. How many moles of NH 3 would be released from 1.0 L of a saturated NH 3 solution if the temperature was increased from 25 to 50 °C?