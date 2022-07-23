How can you tell a solution from a colloid?
The solubility of NH3 gas in water at an NH3 pressure of 760.0 mmHg and 25°C is 51.8 g/100 mL and 27.0 g/100 mL at 50°C.
b. How many moles of NH3 would be released from 1.0 L of a saturated NH3 solution if the temperature was increased from 25 to 50 °C?
Why does water not dissolve motor oil?
a.What is the solubility of NH3 if its partial pressure is reduced to 225.0 mmHg?
The solubility of CO2 gas in water is 0.15 g/100 mL at a CO2 pressure of 760 mmHg.
b. An atmospheric concentration of 380 ppm, CO2 corresponds to a partial pressure of 0.00038 atm. What percentage of the CO2 originally dissolved in the solution in part (a) remains in solution after the soft drink reaches equilibrium with the ambient atmosphere?
How is volume/volume percent concentration defined and for what types of solutions is it typically used?
A dilute aqueous solution of boric acid, H3BO3 is often used as an eyewash. How would you prepare 500.0 mL of a 0.50% (m/v) boric acid solution?