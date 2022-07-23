How can you tell a solution from a colloid?

Assume that two liquids are separated by a semipermeable membrane, with pure solvent on the right side and a solution of a solute on the left side. Make a drawing that shows the situation after equilibrium is reached.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
When 1 mol of HCl is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by 1.0 °C, but when 1 mol of acetic acid, CH3CO2H is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by only 0.5 °C. Explain.
HF is a weak electrolyte and HBr is a strong electrolyte. Which of the curves in the figure represents the change in the boiling point of an aqueous solution when 1 mole of HF is added to 1 kg of water, and which represents the change when 1 mol of HBr is added?
<IMAGE>
Why does water not dissolve motor oil?
The solubility of NH3 gas in water at an NH₃ pressure of 760.0 mmHg and 25°C is 51.8 g/100 mL and 27.0 g/100 mL at 50°C.
a.What is the solubility of NH3 if its partial pressure is reduced to 225.0 mmHg?
b. How many moles of NH3 would be released from 1.0 L of a saturated NH3 solution if the temperature was increased from 25 to 50 °C?