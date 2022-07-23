Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 33

How can you tell a solution from a colloid?

1
Understand the definitions: A solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent, resulting in a single phase. A colloid, on the other hand, is a mixture where the particle size of the dispersed substance is intermediate between a solution and a suspension, and the particles do not settle out over time.
Examine the appearance: Solutions are typically clear and transparent because the solute particles are at the molecular or ionic level. Colloids, however, may appear cloudy or opaque due to the larger particle size, even though the particles are still too small to settle out.
Perform the Tyndall effect test: Shine a beam of light through the mixture. If the light beam is visible as it passes through, this indicates the scattering of light by the larger particles in a colloid. In a solution, the light beam will not be visible because the particles are too small to scatter light.
Check for sedimentation: Allow the mixture to sit undisturbed. In a solution, the solute will remain evenly distributed, and no particles will settle. In a colloid, the dispersed particles will also not settle out, but this distinguishes it from a suspension, where particles do settle over time.
Consider particle size: Solutions have particle sizes less than 1 nanometer, while colloids have particle sizes between 1 nanometer and 1 micrometer. This difference in particle size is a key distinguishing factor between the two types of mixtures.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solution

A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). In a solution, the particles are at the molecular or ionic level, resulting in a clear appearance. Solutions do not scatter light and have uniform properties throughout, making them distinct from other types of mixtures.
Colloid

A colloid is a mixture where fine particles of one substance are dispersed within another without settling out. Colloids can appear cloudy or opaque due to the larger size of the dispersed particles, which can scatter light, a phenomenon known as the Tyndall effect. Common examples include milk and fog, which demonstrate the unique properties of colloidal systems.
Tyndall Effect

The Tyndall effect is the scattering of light by particles in a colloid or in very fine suspensions. This effect can be observed when a beam of light passes through a colloidal mixture, making the path of the light visible. It serves as a key distinguishing feature between solutions and colloids, as solutions do not exhibit this scattering due to their smaller particle size.
