Why does water not dissolve motor oil?

Solubility Principles

Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, which is influenced by the nature of both the solute and the solvent. The principle 'like dissolves like' suggests that polar solvents dissolve polar solutes, and non-polar solvents dissolve non-polar solutes. Since water is polar and motor oil is non-polar, they do not dissolve in each other, illustrating this principle.