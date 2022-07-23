When 1 mol of HCl is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by 1.0 °C, but when 1 mol of acetic acid, CH3CO2H is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by only 0.5 °C. Explain.
Why does water not dissolve motor oil?
HF is a weak electrolyte and HBr is a strong electrolyte. Which of the curves in the figure represents the change in the boiling point of an aqueous solution when 1 mole of HF is added to 1 kg of water, and which represents the change when 1 mol of HBr is added?
How can you tell a solution from a colloid?
The solubility of NH3 gas in water at an NH₃ pressure of 760.0 mmHg and 25°C is 51.8 g/100 mL and 27.0 g/100 mL at 50°C.
a.What is the solubility of NH3 if its partial pressure is reduced to 225.0 mmHg?
b. How many moles of NH3 would be released from 1.0 L of a saturated NH3 solution if the temperature was increased from 25 to 50 °C?
The solubility of CO2 gas in water is 0.15 g/100 mL at a CO2 pressure of 760 mmHg.
b. An atmospheric concentration of 380 ppm, CO2 corresponds to a partial pressure of 0.00038 atm. What percentage of the CO2 originally dissolved in the solution in part (a) remains in solution after the soft drink reaches equilibrium with the ambient atmosphere?