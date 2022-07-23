Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
Chapter 12, Problem 22b

Convert the following models into line drawings (back = C; white = H; blue = N):
b.

Identify the atoms in the molecular model: Carbon (C) is represented by black spheres, Hydrogen (H) by white spheres, and Nitrogen (N) by blue spheres.
Determine the connectivity of the atoms by observing how the spheres are bonded in the model. Each bond is represented by a stick connecting two spheres.
Simplify the structure into a line drawing: Represent carbon atoms as vertices or endpoints of lines, and omit hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon for simplicity. Explicitly show hydrogens only if they are bonded to atoms other than carbon (e.g., nitrogen).
Indicate double or triple bonds where applicable by using double or triple lines between the connected atoms in the line drawing.
Ensure that the nitrogen atom (blue sphere) is explicitly shown in the line drawing, along with any hydrogens bonded to it, and verify that the drawing adheres to the correct valency rules for each atom.

Line Drawings

Line drawings are simplified representations of objects or structures, using lines to convey shape and form without detailed shading or color. In the context of molecular models, line drawings help visualize the arrangement of atoms and bonds in a clear and concise manner, making it easier to understand complex structures.
Molecular Representation

Molecular representation refers to the various ways in which molecules can be depicted, including ball-and-stick models, space-filling models, and line drawings. Each representation highlights different aspects of the molecule, such as bond angles, distances, and spatial orientation, which are crucial for understanding chemical behavior and interactions.
Color Coding in Chemistry

Color coding in chemistry is a method used to distinguish between different types of atoms in molecular structures. For example, in the provided question, carbon is represented by 'C' (black), hydrogen by 'H' (white), and nitrogen by 'N' (blue). This system aids in quickly identifying elements and understanding their roles within a molecule.
