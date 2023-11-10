Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 18b
Chapter 12, Problem 18b

What are the IUPAC names of the following cycloalkanes? Remember to assign priority to the attached groups alphabetically.
b.

1
Identify the parent chain: Look for the largest continuous ring structure in the cycloalkane. The name of the parent chain will be based on the number of carbon atoms in the ring (e.g., cyclopropane for 3 carbons, cyclobutane for 4 carbons, etc.).
Identify and name the substituents: Examine the groups attached to the cycloalkane ring. Name each substituent according to its structure (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl, etc.).
Assign priority to substituents alphabetically: Arrange the substituents in alphabetical order to determine the numbering of the ring. For example, 'ethyl' comes before 'methyl' alphabetically.
Number the ring: Start numbering the ring from the substituent with the highest alphabetical priority. Continue numbering in the direction that gives the lowest possible numbers to the substituents.
Combine the names: Write the IUPAC name by listing the substituents in alphabetical order, followed by the parent chain name. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers (e.g., 1-ethyl-2-methylcyclopropane).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the structure of the molecule. For cycloalkanes, the name reflects the number of carbon atoms in the ring and any substituents attached to it. The rules prioritize substituents alphabetically when determining the base name and numbering of the carbon atoms.
Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They are saturated compounds, meaning they contain only single bonds between carbon atoms. The simplest cycloalkane is cyclopropane, which has three carbon atoms, and they can have various substituents that affect their naming and properties.
Substituent Priority

In IUPAC naming, substituent priority refers to the order in which substituents are considered when numbering the carbon atoms in a cycloalkane. Substituents are listed alphabetically based on their names, regardless of their position or size. This ensures a consistent and clear naming convention, allowing chemists to communicate effectively about the structure of the compound.
