Textbook Question
Write the structures of all singly chlorinated products that form when 2,4-dimethylpentane is reacted with Cl2.
780
views
Write the structures of all singly chlorinated products that form when 2,4-dimethylpentane is reacted with Cl2.
What are the IUPAC names of the following cycloalkanes? Remember to assign priority to the attached groups alphabetically.
b.
What is wrong with the following names? It will be helpful to draw the structures as named before making your decision.
c. 1-Ethyl-2-methyl-3-ethylcyclopentane
Convert the following models into line drawings (back = C; white = H; blue = N):
b.
Convert the following models into line drawings and identify the functional groups in each:
b.
Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes:
a.