Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
Chapter 12, Problem 24b

Give the IUPAC names for the following alkanes:
b.

Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. This chain will determine the base name of the alkane (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents have the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the main chain. Substituents are alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl) or other functional groups.
Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the alkane. Use prefixes (di-, tri-, tetra-, etc.) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list them in alphabetical order.
Write the final IUPAC name by placing the substituents and their position numbers before the base name, separated by hyphens. Ensure proper punctuation and formatting (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, particularly organic molecules. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the compound, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the molecule's composition and arrangement. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming alkanes and other organic compounds.
Alkanes

Alkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms and the general formula CnH2n+2. They are saturated compounds, meaning they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms possible for a given number of carbon atoms. Recognizing the structure and properties of alkanes is crucial for applying IUPAC naming conventions effectively.
Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. In the context of alkanes, this means that different structural isomers can exist for the same number of carbon atoms, leading to different IUPAC names. Understanding structural isomerism is important for correctly identifying and naming all possible alkanes derived from a given molecular formula.
