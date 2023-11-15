Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 45c

How many isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
c. Alcohols (―OH) formed from 2-methylhexane

Identify the structure of 2-methylhexane. It is a branched alkane with a six-carbon chain and a methyl group attached to the second carbon.
Determine the possible positions where the hydroxyl group (―OH) can be added to the carbon chain. Since 2-methylhexane has seven carbons (including the methyl group), consider each unique carbon position for the ―OH group.
Account for structural isomers. Adding the ―OH group to different carbons can result in different alcohols. For example, adding the ―OH to a primary carbon, secondary carbon, or tertiary carbon will create distinct isomers.
Check for duplicate structures. Some positions may lead to identical molecules due to symmetry in the molecule. For instance, adding the ―OH to certain carbons might result in the same structure when the molecule is rotated or flipped.
Count the unique isomers. After identifying all possible positions and eliminating duplicates, count the number of distinct alcohols that can be formed from 2-methylhexane.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomers

Isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to variations in physical and chemical properties. Understanding isomers is crucial for identifying different alcohols that can be derived from a given hydrocarbon, such as 2-methylhexane.
Alcohol Functional Group

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (―OH) groups. The position of the hydroxyl group in relation to the carbon skeleton significantly influences the properties and classification of the alcohol. When deriving alcohols from hydrocarbons, recognizing where to place the ―OH group is essential for determining the isomers.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which the arrangement of atoms in a molecule is depicted, often using structural formulas. This includes showing how atoms are connected and the spatial orientation of functional groups. Mastery of structural representation is vital for visualizing and distinguishing between different isomers of alcohols derived from 2-methylhexane.
