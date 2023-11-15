Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 48a

What is wrong with the following structures?
a. CH3=CHCH2CH2OH

1
Step 1: Analyze the given structure CH₃=CHCH₂CH₂OH. This molecule consists of a double bond (CH₃=CH), a single-bonded CH₂ group, and an alcohol functional group (-OH) attached to the end.
Step 2: Check the connectivity of atoms. Carbon atoms typically form four bonds. Verify that each carbon in the structure adheres to this rule.
Step 3: Focus on the carbon in the double bond (CH₃=CH). The second carbon in the double bond (CH) appears to have only three bonds: one double bond to the first carbon and one single bond to the CH₂ group. This violates the octet rule for carbon, which requires four bonds.
Step 4: Consider the proper placement of the alcohol group (-OH). Ensure that the functional group is correctly bonded to a carbon atom and does not disrupt the valency of the carbon it is attached to.
Step 5: Suggest a corrected structure. To fix the issue, you could add a hydrogen atom to the second carbon in the double bond (CH), making it CH₂=CHCH₂CH₂OH. This adjustment ensures all carbons have four bonds and the structure is chemically valid.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. In the given structure, CH₃=CHCH₂CH₂OH, understanding how the arrangement of carbon and functional groups affects the compound's properties is crucial for identifying potential issues.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In this case, the presence of the hydroxyl group (-OH) indicates that the compound is an alcohol, which influences its reactivity and solubility. Recognizing the functional group is essential for assessing the structure's validity.
Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. The double bond in the structure can lead to geometric isomerism (cis/trans), which may impact the compound's stability and reactivity. Understanding stereochemistry is vital for evaluating the implications of the given structure.
