If one compound has the formula C5H10 and another has the formula C4H10 are the two compounds isomers? Explain.
Give an example of a compound that meets the following descriptions:
b. A cycloalkane with three substituents
Write condensed structures for the following molecular formulas. More than one isomer will be required for each.
a. Isomers of C8H18 that contain two methyl groups and a longest chain of 4 carbons
How many isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
c. Alcohols (―OH) formed from 2-methylhexane
Which of the following pairs of structures are identical, which are isomers, and which are unrelated?
a.
What is wrong with the following structures?
a. CH3=CHCH2CH2OH