Textbook Question
How many isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
c. Alcohols (―OH) formed from 2-methylhexane
899
views
How many isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
c. Alcohols (―OH) formed from 2-methylhexane
Which of the following pairs of structures are identical, which are isomers, and which are unrelated?
a.
What is wrong with the following structures?
a. CH3=CHCH2CH2OH
What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes?
f.
Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C6H14.
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane