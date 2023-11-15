Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 49

There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they?
Chemical structure of a hydrocarbon with two identified errors in its representation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure provided in the image carefully, focusing on the arrangement of atoms, bonds, and any formal charges.
Check for violations of the octet rule, which states that most atoms (except hydrogen and a few others) should have eight electrons in their valence shell.
Verify the connectivity of atoms to ensure that the correct number of bonds is present for each atom based on its typical bonding behavior (e.g., carbon forms four bonds, oxygen forms two bonds, etc.).
Look for any incorrect formal charges by calculating the formal charge for each atom using the formula: Formal Charge = Valence Electrons - (Nonbonding Electrons + 1/2 Bonding Electrons).
Identify any other structural issues, such as incorrect placement of lone pairs, missing or extra bonds, or improper atom types in the structure.

