Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS that is both an amide and a thiol
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ether, C8H10O
If one compound has the formula C5H10 and another has the formula C4H10 are the two compounds isomers? Explain.
Write condensed structures for the following molecular formulas. More than one isomer will be required for each.
a. Isomers of C8H18 that contain two methyl groups and a longest chain of 4 carbons
How many straight-chain isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
b. Amines (―NH2) with a longest chain of 7 carbons
How many isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
c. Alcohols (―OH) formed from 2-methylhexane