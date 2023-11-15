Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2
(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2
(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS that is both an amide and a thiol
(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ether, C8H10O
Give an example of a compound that meets the following descriptions:
b. A cycloalkane with three substituents
Write condensed structures for the following molecular formulas. More than one isomer will be required for each.
a. Isomers of C8H18 that contain two methyl groups and a longest chain of 4 carbons
How many straight-chain isomers can you write that fit the following descriptions? See Worked Example 12.12 for guidance.
b. Amines (―NH2) with a longest chain of 7 carbons