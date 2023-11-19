Textbook Question
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
c. 4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane
d. 3-Ethyl-1-isopropyl-5-methylcycloheptane
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names.
a.
b.
c.