Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 52a
Chapter 12, Problem 52a

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. In this case, the parent chain is 'heptane,' which consists of 7 carbon atoms.
Number the parent chain: Start numbering the carbon atoms in the parent chain from the end closest to the substituents to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers. Here, the substituents are at positions 2 and 4.
Identify the substituents: The substituents are a 'tert-butyl' group at carbon 4 and a 'methyl' group at carbon 2. A tert-butyl group is a branched group with the structure (C(CH₃)₃).
Write the condensed structure: Begin with the parent chain (heptane) and add the substituents at their respective positions. For example, at carbon 4, include the tert-butyl group, and at carbon 2, include the methyl group. Use parentheses to indicate branching.
Combine all components: The final condensed structure will represent the heptane chain with the tert-butyl group at position 4 and the methyl group at position 2. Ensure the structure is written in a clear and compact form, such as CH₃CH(CH₃)CH₂CH(C(CH₃)₃)CH₂CH₂CH₃.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule while omitting some of the bonds. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure without drawing every bond explicitly. For example, in a condensed formula, carbon atoms and their attached hydrogens are often written together, simplifying the representation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic compounds based on their structure, including the identification of the longest carbon chain, substituents, and functional groups. Understanding IUPAC nomenclature is essential for accurately interpreting and writing chemical names, such as '4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane'.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations of atoms. In organic chemistry, isomers can differ in the connectivity of their atoms (structural isomers) or in the arrangement of their atoms in space (stereoisomers). Recognizing isomerism is crucial when analyzing compounds like 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane, as it can lead to different physical and chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Glycolysis Concept 5
Related Practice
Textbook Question

There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they?

840
views
Textbook Question

What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes?

f.

1633
views
Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C6H14.

1704
views
Textbook Question

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:

c. 4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane

1121
views
Textbook Question

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:

d. 3-Ethyl-1-isopropyl-5-methylcycloheptane

794
views
Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes:

c.

1633
views