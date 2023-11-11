Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations of atoms. In organic chemistry, isomers can differ in the connectivity of their atoms (structural isomers) or in the arrangement of their atoms in space (stereoisomers). Recognizing isomerism is crucial when analyzing compounds like 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane, as it can lead to different physical and chemical properties.