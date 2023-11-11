Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 52c
Chapter 12, Problem 52c

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
c. 4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent chain: The parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. In this case, the parent chain is 'octane,' which consists of 8 carbon atoms.
Number the parent chain: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the substituents to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Locate and name the substituents: The substituents are '4,4-diethyl' (two ethyl groups attached to carbon 4) and '3-methyl' (a methyl group attached to carbon 3).
Write the condensed structure: Begin with the parent chain and add the substituents at their respective positions. For example, at carbon 4, include two ethyl groups (-CH2CH3), and at carbon 3, include a methyl group (-CH3).
Combine the information: Write the condensed structure by arranging the substituents and the parent chain in a compact form, ensuring all bonds and groups are represented appropriately.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It uses symbols and shorthand notation to convey the structure in a more compact form, making it easier to visualize complex molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. It provides a standardized way to identify compounds, ensuring that each name reflects the molecular structure, which is essential for understanding and communicating chemical information accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Alkane Structure

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Understanding alkane structures is crucial for interpreting the names and condensed formulas of organic compounds, as they form the backbone of many organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:20
Naming Alkanes Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes?

f.

1633
views
Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C6H14.

1704
views
Textbook Question

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:

a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane

1063
views
Textbook Question

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:

d. 3-Ethyl-1-isopropyl-5-methylcycloheptane

794
views
Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes:

c.

1633
views
Textbook Question

The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names.

a.

1332
views