Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes - Problem 56c
Chapter 12, Problem 56c

The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names.
c. Incorrect naming of a cyclic alkane structure with a label indicating "1-Cyclobutyl-2-methylpropane."

1
Identify the chemical compounds or structures in the image provided. Analyze the molecular formula, functional groups, and bonding patterns to determine the correct IUPAC name for each compound.
Examine the incorrect names provided. Compare them to the IUPAC naming rules, which include identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and naming substituents in alphabetical order.
Determine the specific errors in the incorrect names. Common mistakes might include incorrect numbering of the carbon chain, misidentification of functional groups, or improper use of prefixes and suffixes.
Apply the correct IUPAC naming rules to each compound. For example, ensure that the parent chain is correctly identified, substituents are named and numbered properly, and functional groups are prioritized according to IUPAC conventions.
Write the corrected names for each compound, ensuring that they follow the proper IUPAC format. Double-check the names for accuracy and consistency with the molecular structures provided in the image.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds following specific rules and conventions, such as IUPAC nomenclature for organic compounds. Understanding nomenclature helps in accurately identifying and naming chemical structures.
Taxonomy

Taxonomy is the science of classification of living organisms. It involves organizing species into hierarchical categories based on shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships. A solid grasp of taxonomy is crucial for identifying what is wrong with the names provided, as it helps in understanding the correct classification and naming conventions.

Common vs. Scientific Names

Common names are the everyday names used by the general public to refer to organisms, while scientific names are standardized and universally accepted names used in the scientific community. Misunderstandings often arise from the use of common names, which can vary by region and language, making it important to know the correct scientific names for clarity and precision.
